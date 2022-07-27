Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 7]

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Schwab 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    220727-N-MZ836-1136 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 27, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Tina Noble directs a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53 King Super Stallion helicopter, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit MEU), during take-off from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) July 27, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Schwab)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 07:41
    Photo ID: 7369977
    VIRIN: 220727-N-MZ836-1136
    Resolution: 4120x6180
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH53
    DEPLOYMENT
    MARINE HELICOPTER
    KEARSARGE LHD 3
    SUPER KING STALLION

