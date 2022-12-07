Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

220716-N-XH769-2036 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 16, 2022) A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper helicopter, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is shown on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) July 16, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Clark)

