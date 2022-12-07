Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

220717-N-XH769-1420 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 17, 2022) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Nicholas Van Alstine, top, and Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Mike Song ascend a rescue hoist from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, during a search and rescue exercise with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) July 17, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Clark)

