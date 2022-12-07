Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 4 of 6]

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Clark 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    220715-N-XH769-2077 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 15, 2022) A U.S. Navy Sailor directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) July 15, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Clark)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Ryan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

