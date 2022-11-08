1-134th Field Artillery Regiment conducts sling load operations during Northern Strike

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 134th Field Artillery Regiment prepare an M119A3 Howitzer to be sling loaded during Operation Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 11, 2022. Northern Strike prepares entire maneuver elements, from the tactical squad level to the strategic command level by challenging them to adapt and operate in a complex environment.

