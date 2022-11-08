A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook, assigned to 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, prepares to lift an M119A3 Howitzer during Operation Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 11, 2022. Northern Strike is a readiness operation that maintains, improves and exceeds directed training levels by providing a venue for units to maximize proficiencies and help validate training.

Date Taken: 08.11.2022
This work, 1-134th Field Artillery Regiment conducts sling load operations during Northern Strike [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Samantha Aguridakis