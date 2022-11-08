A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook, assigned to 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, prepares to lift an M119A3 Howitzer during Operation Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 11, 2022. Northern Strike is a readiness operation that maintains, improves and exceeds directed training levels by providing a venue for units to maximize proficiencies and help validate training.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2022 21:39
|Photo ID:
|7369524
|VIRIN:
|220811-Z-TO446-1003
|Resolution:
|2048x1520
|Size:
|606.87 KB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-134th Field Artillery Regiment conducts sling load operations during Northern Strike [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Samantha Aguridakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT