A UH-60 Black Hawk, assigned to 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, prepares to carry an M119A3 Howitzer during Operation Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 11, 2022. Northern Strike is designed to challenge training audiences with multiple forms of convergence that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational and interagency partners.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.14.2022 21:39 Photo ID: 7369522 VIRIN: 220811-Z-TO446-1001 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 424.15 KB Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-134th Field Artillery Regiment conducts sling load operations during Northern Strike [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Samantha Aguridakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.