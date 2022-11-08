A UH-60 Black Hawk, assigned to 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, prepares to carry an M119A3 Howitzer during Operation Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 11, 2022. Northern Strike is designed to challenge training audiences with multiple forms of convergence that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational and interagency partners.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2022 21:39
|Photo ID:
|7369522
|VIRIN:
|220811-Z-TO446-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|424.15 KB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-134th Field Artillery Regiment conducts sling load operations during Northern Strike [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Samantha Aguridakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT