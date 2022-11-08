Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-134th Field Artillery Regiment conducts sling load operations during Northern Strike

    1-134th Field Artillery Regiment conducts sling load operations during Northern Strike

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Samantha Aguridakis 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A UH-60 Black Hawk, assigned to 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, prepares to carry an M119A3 Howitzer during Operation Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 11, 2022. Northern Strike is designed to challenge training audiences with multiple forms of convergence that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational and interagency partners.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
