Appalachian Care IRT 2022 Briefs

U.S. service members participating in Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 brief team members at Wise, Va., on Aug. 13, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

