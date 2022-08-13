Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Appalachian Care IRT 2022 Briefs [Image 6 of 8]

    Appalachian Care IRT 2022 Briefs

    CAMP BETHEL, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. service members participating in Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 brief team members at Wise, Va., on Aug. 13, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 18:57
    Photo ID: 7369467
    VIRIN: 220813-F-DV652-1005
    Resolution: 5137x3425
    Size: 13.65 MB
    Location: CAMP BETHEL, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Appalachian Care IRT 2022 Briefs [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

