Diesel dog duty

Spc. Ryann Davidson, a veterinary food inspection specialist with the 7351st Veterinary Detachment, poses with Maggie the 'Diesel' dog, an animatronic dog used to simulate realistic training, during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) and Global Medic at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2022. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dalton Smith)

