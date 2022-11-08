Sgt. Trevor McCarson, an animal care specialist with the 422nd Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services), demonstrates proper airway management techniques on 'Diesel', an animatronic dog used to simulate realistic training, to U.S. Navy medical personnel during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) and Global Medic at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2022. Joint branch training on simulations like this is conducted due to veterinarians seldomly being in the battlefield and this prepares hospitals to treat military working dogs. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dalton Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.14.2022 15:11 Photo ID: 7369189 VIRIN: 220811-A-BG398-112 Resolution: 3314x5057 Size: 10.18 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Diesel dog duty [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.