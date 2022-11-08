Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diesel dog duty

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dalton Smith 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Trevor McCarson, an animal care specialist with the 422nd Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services), demonstrates proper cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques on 'Diesel', an animatronic dog used to simulate realistic training, to U.S. Navy medical personnel during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) and Global Medic at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2022. Joint branch training on simulations like this is conducted due to veterinarians seldomly being in the battlefield and this prepares hospitals to treat military working dogs. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dalton Smith)

    This work, Diesel dog duty [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

