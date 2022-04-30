U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Tanner Logan, a fire protection specialist with the 182nd Civil Engineering Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, inspects a fire truck in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 13, 2022. The wing fire department holds training exercises frequently. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Avery Litton)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2022 14:49
|Photo ID:
|7369177
|VIRIN:
|220813-Z-OR724-1252
|Resolution:
|3137x4715
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Portraits at the August 2022 182nd Airlift Wing regularly scheduled drill [Image 4 of 4], by AB Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT