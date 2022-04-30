Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portraits at the August 2022 182nd Airlift Wing regularly scheduled drill [Image 3 of 4]

    Portraits at the August 2022 182nd Airlift Wing regularly scheduled drill

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Airman Avery Litton 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Watson, a fire protection specialist with the 182nd Civil Engineering Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 13, 2022. Watson borded for the rank of staff sergeant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Avery Litton)

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    firefighter
    portrait
    Air Force

