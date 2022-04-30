U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Watson, a fire protection specialist with the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 13, 2022. Watson has been a member of the Air National Guard for five years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Avery Litton)

Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 08.14.2022 Photo ID: 7369175 Location: PEORIA, IL, US This work, Portraits at the August 2022 182nd Airlift Wing regularly scheduled drill [Image 4 of 4], by AB Avery Litton