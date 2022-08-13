US Army Forces Command Best Squads Conduct Ice Breaker

FORT HOOD, (from left to right) U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ashley Froberg, U.S. Army Sgt. William Corona, and U.S. Army Pvt 1st Class Dayne Selph, based out of Fort Brag North Carolina, recieve a brief for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, at Fort Hood, Texas, August 13, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit-de-corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. James Alegria)

