US Army Forces Command Best Squads Conduct Ice Breaker

FORT HOOD, U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Brady Davis, the G-3 Sergeant Major for Forces Command, speaks to Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition at Fort Hood, Texas, August 13, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit-de-corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. James Alegria)

