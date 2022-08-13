US Army Forces Command Best Squads Conduct Ice Breaker

FORT HOOD, Texas - Squad 5, White Platoon, based out of Fort Sill Oaklahoma, recieve a brief for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, at Fort Hood, Texas, August 13, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit-de-corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. James Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2022 21:23
|Photo ID:
|7368522
|VIRIN:
|220813-A-HV314-0001
|Resolution:
|3888x2592
|Size:
|9.92 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
