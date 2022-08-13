Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army Forces Command Best Squads Conduct Ice Breaker [Image 1 of 5]

    US Army Forces Command Best Squads Conduct Ice Breaker

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Spc. James Alegria 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT HOOD, Texas - Squad 5, White Platoon, based out of Fort Sill Oaklahoma, recieve a brief for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, at Fort Hood, Texas, August 13, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit-de-corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. James Alegria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 21:23
    Photo ID: 7368522
    VIRIN: 220813-A-HV314-0001
    Resolution: 3888x2592
    Size: 9.92 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Forces Command Best Squads Conduct Ice Breaker [Image 5 of 5], by SPC James Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Army Forces Command Best Squads Conduct Ice Breaker
    US Army Forces Command Best Squads Conduct Ice Breaker
    US Army Forces Command Best Squads Conduct Ice Breaker
    US Army Forces Command Best Squads Conduct Ice Breaker
    US Army Forces Command Best Squads Conduct Ice Breaker

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Squad
    7MPAD
    FORSCOMBSC22
    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT