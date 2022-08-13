U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2022

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 89th Military Police Brigade, prepare to participate in an icebreaker on Day 0 of the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 13, 2022. These soldiers represent the best in the U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta)

