    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2022 [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2022

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers, representing the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, discuss strategies and military knowledge to further prepare for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 13, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit-de-corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 20:24
    Photo ID: 7368518
    VIRIN: 220813-A-JW284-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    III Corps
    III Armored Corps
    FORSCOMBSC22

