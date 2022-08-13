U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2022

U.S. Army Soldiers, representing the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, discuss strategies and military knowledge to further prepare for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 13, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit-de-corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta)

