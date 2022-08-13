U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2022

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Antonio Leonvega, briefs soldiers on all rules and regulations before they compete in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 13, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit-de-corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Myenn LaMotta)

