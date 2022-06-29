Construction breaks ground for Fort Campbell Tactical Vehicle Maintenance Facility

U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Maj. Guillermo Guandique, deputy district commander, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony, June 29, 2022 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. USACE is constructing the $30.5 million 36,000-square-foot Tactical Vehicle Maintenance Facility vehicle maintenance facility, which is scheduled to be completed June 2024. (U. S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

