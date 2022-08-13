Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE breaks ground on modern vehicle maintenance facility at Fort Campbell

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Story by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers broke ground on a $30.5 million tactical equipment maintenance facility, June 29, 2022, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 36,000 square-foot project will be the first new modern-design field-level vehicle maintenance shop built at Fort Campbell since 2014.

    “We are excited to dig in and deliver the new vehicle maintenance shop to the 101st Airborne Division, which provides a modern standard design that will enable soldier readiness,” said U.S. Army Capt. Jeffry O’Loughlin, project manager, USACE Louisville District. “Our USACE construction field staff is honored to ensure quality of workmanship and looks forward to ensuring the construction installation of this this tactical equipment maintenance facility exceeds specifications.”

    The maintenance facility, which also includes concrete paved parking and storage is scheduled to be completed June 2024.

    “Projects like these are the result of many months, even years of planning,” said U.S. Army Col. Andrew Jordan, Fort Campbell garrison commander. “This is an important milestone in our collective effort to train, equip and prepare our soldiers to dominate in whatever mission they are assigned.”

