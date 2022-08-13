USACE breaks ground on modern vehicle maintenance facility at Fort Campbell

Photo By Charles Delano | Jessica Stonesifer, director of public works, Fort Campbell, U.S. Army Col. Scott...... read more read more Photo By Charles Delano | Jessica Stonesifer, director of public works, Fort Campbell, U.S. Army Col. Scott Wilkinson, deputy commanding officer for support, 101st Airborne Division, Bill Gilliam, project manager, Walsh Federal, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Maj. Guillermo Guandique, deputy district commander and U.S. Army Col. Andrew Jordan, garrison commander, Fort Campbell participate in a groundbreaking ceremony, June 29, 2022 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 36,000-square-foot facility is scheduled for delivery July 2024. (U. S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers broke ground on a $30.5 million tactical equipment maintenance facility, June 29, 2022, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 36,000 square-foot project will be the first new modern-design field-level vehicle maintenance shop built at Fort Campbell since 2014.



“We are excited to dig in and deliver the new vehicle maintenance shop to the 101st Airborne Division, which provides a modern standard design that will enable soldier readiness,” said U.S. Army Capt. Jeffry O’Loughlin, project manager, USACE Louisville District. “Our USACE construction field staff is honored to ensure quality of workmanship and looks forward to ensuring the construction installation of this this tactical equipment maintenance facility exceeds specifications.”



The maintenance facility, which also includes concrete paved parking and storage is scheduled to be completed June 2024.



“Projects like these are the result of many months, even years of planning,” said U.S. Army Col. Andrew Jordan, Fort Campbell garrison commander. “This is an important milestone in our collective effort to train, equip and prepare our soldiers to dominate in whatever mission they are assigned.”