Jessica Stonesifer, director of public works, Fort Campbell, U.S. Army Col. Scott Wilkinson, deputy commanding officer for support, 101st Airborne Division, Bill Gilliam, project manager, Walsh Federal, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Maj. Guillermo Guandique, deputy district commander and U.S. Army Col. Andrew Jordan, garrison commander, Fort Campbell participate in a groundbreaking ceremony, June 29, 2022 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 36,000-square-foot facility is scheduled for delivery July 2024. (U. S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.13.2022 17:41 Photo ID: 7368503 VIRIN: 220629-A-PA223-003 Resolution: 1418x1063 Size: 476.91 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Construction breaks ground for Fort Campbell Tactical Vehicle Maintenance Facility [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.