    Construction breaks ground for Fort Campbell Tactical Vehicle Maintenance Facility [Image 2 of 2]

    Construction breaks ground for Fort Campbell Tactical Vehicle Maintenance Facility

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Jessica Stonesifer, director of public works, Fort Campbell, U.S. Army Col. Scott Wilkinson, deputy commanding officer for support, 101st Airborne Division, Bill Gilliam, project manager, Walsh Federal, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Maj. Guillermo Guandique, deputy district commander and U.S. Army Col. Andrew Jordan, garrison commander, Fort Campbell participate in a groundbreaking ceremony, June 29, 2022 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 36,000-square-foot facility is scheduled for delivery July 2024. (U. S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 17:41
    Photo ID: 7368503
    VIRIN: 220629-A-PA223-003
    Resolution: 1418x1063
    Size: 476.91 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction breaks ground for Fort Campbell Tactical Vehicle Maintenance Facility [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE breaks ground on modern vehicle maintenance facility at Fort Campbell

    Fort Campbell
    USACE
    construction
    Louisville District
    Tactical Vehicle Maintenance Facility

