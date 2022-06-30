Louisville District Emergency Management conducts flood fight training

U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Kyle Murray, geotechnical engineer, Dam Safety Section fills a sandbag using an automated filler during flood fight training, June 30, 2022, at McAlpine Lock and Dam in Louisville Kentucky. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

Date Taken: 06.30.2022
Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US