U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Bob Burick and Jeff Brooks with the emergency management office demonstrate how to fill sandbags using the automated filler during flood fight training, June 30, 2022, at McAlpine Lock and Dam in Louisville Kentucky. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2022 17:23
|Photo ID:
|7368497
|VIRIN:
|220630-A-PA223-012
|Resolution:
|1600x1067
|Size:
|415.4 KB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Louisville District Emergency Management conducts flood fight training [Image 7 of 7], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Louisville District Emergency Management conducts flood fight training
