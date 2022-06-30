U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Victoria Collins, geotechnical engineer, Levee Safety Section builds a levee using the pyramid placement method, June 30, 2022, at McAlpine Lock and Dam in Louisville Kentucky. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2022 Date Posted: 08.13.2022 17:23 Photo ID: 7368496 VIRIN: 220630-A-PA223-006 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 482.02 KB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Louisville District Emergency Management conducts flood fight training [Image 7 of 7], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.