Philippine Sea (Aug. 12, 2022) Sailors on portside deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) receive a fuel line from USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Philippine Sea on Aug. 12, 2022. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2022 00:40
|Photo ID:
|7367977
|VIRIN:
|220812-N-YS413-1192
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Chancellorsville Conducts a Replenishment-at-sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT