Philippine Sea (Aug. 12, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) prepares to come alongside USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) for a replenishment-at-sea in the Philippine Sea on Aug. 12, 2022. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.13.2022 00:40 Photo ID: 7367974 VIRIN: 220812-N-YS413-1078 Resolution: 6159x4480 Size: 1.36 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Chancellorsville Conducts a Replenishment-at-sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.