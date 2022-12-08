Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chancellorsville Observes a Replenishment-at-sea [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Chancellorsville Observes a Replenishment-at-sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    Philippine Sea (Aug. 12, 2022) Sailors on the bridge wing of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) observe a replenishment-at-sea between the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) in the Philippine Sea on Aug. 12, 2022. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 00:40
    Photo ID: 7367969
    VIRIN: 220812-N-YS413-1024
    Resolution: 6291x4101
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chancellorsville Observes a Replenishment-at-sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    UNREP
    CTF70
    USS CHANCELLORSVILLE
    CG62

