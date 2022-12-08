USS Chancellorsville Observes a Replenishment-at-sea

Philippine Sea (Aug. 12, 2022) Sailors on the bridge wing of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) observe a replenishment-at-sea between the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) in the Philippine Sea on Aug. 12, 2022. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

