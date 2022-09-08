Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Certificate of Appreciation [Image 9 of 9]

    Certificate of Appreciation

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Cooper 

    2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Lucas Hightower, Commander, with 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Jerkins, Commander Sgt. Maj. with 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division present a certificate of appreciation to South Korean Sailor Lt. j.g. Hanurl Choi. Choi briefed U.S. Army Soldiers on the history of maritime conflict on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 00:31
    Photo ID: 7367968
    VIRIN: 220809-A-BQ241-1288
    Resolution: 5649x3864
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Certificate of Appreciation [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Evan Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guided Tour #6
    Guided Tour #5
    Guided Tour #7
    Guided Tour #4
    Guided Tour #3
    Guided Tour #2
    Guided Tour
    Cheonan Sinking
    Certificate of Appreciation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Champions

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT