U.S. Army Col. Lucas Hightower, Commander, with 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Jerkins, Commander Sgt. Maj. with 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division present a certificate of appreciation to South Korean Sailor Lt. j.g. Hanurl Choi. Choi briefed U.S. Army Soldiers on the history of maritime conflict on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Cooper)

