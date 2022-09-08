Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Cooper 

    2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division participate in a guided tour highlighting the Cheonan Sinking of a Republic of Korea naval vessel in South Korea, Aug. 9, 2022. In 2010, North Korea sank a South Korean warship, the Cheonan, killing more than forty sailors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Cooper)

    This work, Guided Tour #3 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Evan Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

