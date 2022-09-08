U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division participate in a guided tour highlighting the Cheonan Sinking of a Republic of Korea naval vessel in South Korea, Aug. 9, 2022. In 2010, North Korea sank a South Korean warship, the Cheonan, killing more than forty sailors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Cooper)
