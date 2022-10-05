Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Slovenian SOF Conduct Training Warehouse Raid [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. and Slovenian SOF Conduct Training Warehouse Raid

    MURSKA SOBOTA, SLOVENIA

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Spc. Michael Germundson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) members with 10th Special Forces Group, conduct a raid with Slovenian SOF near Murska Sobota, Slovenia, May 10, 2022. Using the cover of darkness and simulated rounds the adversarial role players were quickly subdued. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations forces exercise in Europe that focuses on fortifying military readiness, cultivating trust and developing lasting relationships which promote peace and stability throughout Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Germundson)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 20:06
    Photo ID: 7267757
    VIRIN: 220510-Z-YI240-0002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.02 MB
    Location: MURSKA SOBOTA, SI 
    10th Group SFG Slovenian SOF Armed Forces Exercise Trojan Footprint 22

