U.S. and Slovenian SOF Conduct Training Warehouse Raid

Slovenian Special Duty Force members stand next to staged vehicles before an early morning raid near Murska Sobota, Slovenia, May 10, 2022. The role players made use of vehicles and an old building while U.S. 10th Special Forces Group alongside Slovenia Special Operations Forces (SOF) conducted the raid. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations forces exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Germundson)

