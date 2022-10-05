Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Slovenian SOF Conduct Training Warehouse Raid [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. and Slovenian SOF Conduct Training Warehouse Raid

    MURSKA SOBOTA, SLOVENIA

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Spc. Michael Germundson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Slovenian Special Duty Force members stand next to staged vehicles before an early morning raid near Murska Sobota, Slovenia, May 10, 2022. The role players made use of vehicles and an old building while U.S. 10th Special Forces Group alongside Slovenia Special Operations Forces (SOF) conducted the raid. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations forces exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Germundson)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 20:07
    Slovenian
    10th Group SFG
    SOF Armed Forces
    Exercise Trojan Footprint 22

