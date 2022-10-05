U.S. and Slovenian SOF Conduct Training Warehouse Raid

U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) members with 10th Special Forces Group along with Slovenian SOF secure an enemy role player during a raid near Murska Sobota, Slovenia, May 10, 2022. Using the cover of darkness and simulated rounds the enemy actors were quickly subdued and the sight was searched for contraband. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations forces exercise in Europe that focuses on fortifying military readiness, cultivating trust and developing lasting relationships which promote peace and stability throughout Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Germundson)

