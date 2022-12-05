U.S.10th Special Forces Group Special Operations Forces (SOF) along with Slovenian and Croatian SOF prepare to load an arriving Cougar helicopter during joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) training near Pocek, Slovenia, May 12, 2022. The joint exercise with U.S. SOF from 10th Special Forces Group,Croatian SOF and Slovenian SOF allowed JTAC operators the chance to sight a target and communicate targeting information with a pilot overhead. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations forces exercise in Europe that focuses on fortifying military readiness, cultivating trust and developing lasting relationships which promote peace and stability throughout Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Germundson)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 20:07
|Photo ID:
|7267727
|VIRIN:
|220512-Z-YI240-0007
|Resolution:
|6529x4353
|Size:
|30.47 MB
|Location:
|SI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Allied Partners Call For Airdrops [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Michael Germundson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT