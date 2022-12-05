Allied Partners Call For Airdrops

Slovenian Special Operations Forces (SOF) members set up a rangefinder during a joint terminal attack controller exercise near Pocek, Slovenia, May 12, 2022. The joint exercise with U.S. SOF from 10th Special Forces Group,Croatian SOF and Slovenian SOF allowed JTAC operators the chance to sight a target, and communicate targeting information with a pilot overhead. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations forces exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Germundson)

