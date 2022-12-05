Allied Partners Call For Airdrops

U.S.10th Special Forces Group Special Operations Forces (SOF) along with Slovenian and Croatian SOF conduct joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) training near Pocek, Slovenia, May 12, 2022. The joint exercise with U.S. SOF from 10th Special Forces Group,Croatian SOF and Slovenian SOF allowed JTAC operators the chance to sight a target and communicate targeting information with a pilot overhead. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations forces exercise in Europe that focuses on fortifying military readiness, cultivating trust and developing lasting relationships which promote peace and stability throughout Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Germundson)

