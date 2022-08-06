The Blue-Ridge Class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) navigates through Swedish fjords to enter the Baltic Sea for exercise Baltic Operations 2022, June 8, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler M. Raab)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.12.2022 12:29 Photo ID: 7267273 VIRIN: 220608-M-EJ296-1475 Resolution: 6087x4058 Size: 895.45 KB Location: STOCKHOLM, SE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BALTOPS 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Tyler Raab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.