A Swedish army soldier walks through a field of flowers during a training exercise at Gotland Island as part of Baltic Operations 2022, June 7, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy A. Turner)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 12:29
|Photo ID:
|7267271
|VIRIN:
|220607-M-YC276-1189
|Resolution:
|5532x3688
|Size:
|759.41 KB
|Location:
|I, SE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BALTOPS 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Timothy Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
