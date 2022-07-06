Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS 2022

    BALTOPS 2022

    I, SWEDEN

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Turner 

    2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    A Swedish army soldier walks through a field of flowers during a training exercise at Gotland Island as part of Baltic Operations 2022, June 7, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy A. Turner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 12:29
    Photo ID: 7267271
    VIRIN: 220607-M-YC276-1189
    Resolution: 5532x3688
    Size: 759.41 KB
    Location: I, SE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS 2022, by SSgt Timothy Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BALTOPS 2022
    BALTOPS 2022
    BALTOPS 2022
    BALTOPS 2022

    StrongerTogether
    BALTOPS22
    Baltic Operations 2022

