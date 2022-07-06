Landing Craft Utility (LCU 1662) unloads equipment and personnel during a training exercise at Gotland Island as part of Baltic Operations 2022, June 7, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy A. Turner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.12.2022 12:29 Photo ID: 7267272 VIRIN: 220607-M-YC276-1354 Resolution: 5441x3061 Size: 844.15 KB Location: I, SE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BALTOPS 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Timothy Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.