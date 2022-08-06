Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers construct personnel tents at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti [Image 8 of 9]

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers construct personnel tents at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.08.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS), 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS), and U.S. Army Soldiers with the 712th Engineer Support Company, construct personnel tents at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 8, 2022. The 726th EABS provides security forces, satellite communications, munitions support, vehicle management, contracting, finance, and logistics in support of U.S. Africa Command operations in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    This work, U.S. Airmen and Soldiers construct personnel tents at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Africa
    allies
    partners
    Alaska tent

