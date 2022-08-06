U.S. Airmen and Soldiers construct personnel tents at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS), 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS), and U.S. Army Soldiers with the 712th Engineer Support Company, construct personnel tents at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 8, 2022. The 726th EABS provides security forces, satellite communications, munitions support, vehicle management, contracting, finance, and logistics in support of U.S. Africa Command operations in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

