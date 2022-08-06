Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron vs. Big ol’ Shelter Tents [Image 5 of 9]

    U.S. Airmen with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron vs. Big ol’ Shelter Tents

    CAMP LEMONNIER, CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) install an air conditioning generator at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 8, 2022. The 75th EAS provides C-130 tactical airlift support to multiple users in East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation, logistical movements, and alert aircrews for crisis response and humanitarian operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 10:27
    Photo ID: 7267168
    VIRIN: 220608-Z-XU318-1006
    Resolution: 5177x4024
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    This work, U.S. Airmen with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron vs. Big ol’ Shelter Tents [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Africa
    allies
    partners
    Alaska tent

