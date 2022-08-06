Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BALTOPS Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    BALTOPS Flight Operations

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    An MV-22 Osprey departs the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during exercise BALTOPS 22, June 8, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 10:34
    Photo ID: 7267163
    VIRIN: 220608-M-TM809-1089
    Resolution: 7257x4840
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BALTOPS Aerographic Operations
    BALTOPS Aerographic Operations
    BALTOPS Aerographic Operations
    BALTOPS Flight Operations
    BALTOPS Aerographic Operations
    BALTOPS Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    AIRCRAFT
    BALTOPS 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT