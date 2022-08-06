An MV-22 Osprey departs the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during exercise BALTOPS 22, June 8, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 10:34
|Photo ID:
|7267163
|VIRIN:
|220608-M-TM809-1089
|Resolution:
|7257x4840
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BALTOPS Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
