A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, assigned to the Aviation Combat Element, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes-off during flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during exercise BALTOPS 22, June 10, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yvonna Guyette)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2022 Date Posted: 06.12.2022 10:34 Photo ID: 7267161 VIRIN: 220610-M-VQ041-1031 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.05 MB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BALTOPS Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.