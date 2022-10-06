A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, assigned to the Aviation Combat Element, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes-off during flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during exercise BALTOPS 22, June 10, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yvonna Guyette)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 10:34
|Photo ID:
|7267161
|VIRIN:
|220610-M-VQ041-1031
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BALTOPS Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT