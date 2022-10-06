Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS Flight Operations

    BALTOPS Flight Operations

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Yvonna Guyette 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, assigned to the Aviation Combat Element, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes-off during flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during exercise BALTOPS 22, June 10, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yvonna Guyette)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
