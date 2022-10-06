Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BALTOPS Aerographic Operations [Image 1 of 6]

    BALTOPS Aerographic Operations

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Yvonna Guyette 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Aerographer’s Mate Airman Chase Dublin holds a handheld anemometer used to gather wind speed and weather information aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), during exercise BALTOPS 22, June 10, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yvonna Guyette)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 10:34
    Photo ID: 7267158
    VIRIN: 220610-M-VQ041-1084
    Resolution: 5519x3679
    Size: 840.21 KB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS Aerographic Operations [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BALTOPS Aerographic Operations
    BALTOPS Aerographic Operations
    BALTOPS Aerographic Operations
    BALTOPS Flight Operations
    BALTOPS Aerographic Operations
    BALTOPS Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    weather
    BALTOPS 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT