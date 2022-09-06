Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak, U.S. Army Pacific senior enlisted advisor, introduces Staff Sgt. Calvin Miller, a combat engineer assigned to Eighth Army stationed at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, as the 2022 USARPAC’s best warrior for noncommissioned officers June 9 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, during the awards ceremony for the 2022 USARPAC’s Best Warrior Competition. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 23:13 Photo ID: 7266853 VIRIN: 220609-A-LR057-103 Resolution: 5614x3743 Size: 5.34 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 13 of 13], by PV2 Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.