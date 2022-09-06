Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak, U.S. Army Pacific senior enlisted advisor, introduces Spc. Timothy West, an infantryman assigned to the U.S. Army Alaska stationed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, as second place USARPAC’s junior enlisted best warrior June 9 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, during the awards ceremony for the 2022 USARPAC’s Best Warrior Competition. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 23:13 Photo ID: 7266851 VIRIN: 220609-A-LR057-078 Resolution: 5687x3791 Size: 6.22 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC Best Warrior Competition 2022 [Image 13 of 13], by PV2 Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.